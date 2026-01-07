Woman Has A Tight Relationship With Four Girlfriends, But One Final Poor Choice Seems To Have Severed Their Friendship Entirely

In our teens and twenties, our friends play an important role in our lives, with their support and camaraderie helpful during the transition from kid to fully-fledged adult.

Of course, friends are still important beyond this point too – but the friendships often dwindle in number and can be significantly harder to maintain.

But the woman in this story is still in her early twenties, and thus has a tight-knit friend group.

That is, she had a tight-knit friend group, until one action seemed to bring their friendship to a close.

AITA for cancelling a girls trip a week before? I am a 22-year-old woman, and I have been friends with four other girls since 2022 (all names are fake). Our friend Jessica (22, female) decided to move back to Florida back in July for personal reasons, so we decided to plan a farewell trip. Planning started in mid May, and we decided we’d be spending the 4th of July weekend at Addison’s (26, female) parents’ place – they have another property beside the house they live in. One of our friends, Melissa (22, female) said since the beginning of planning that she won’t be able to attend as they had a camping trip planned with their sister for that same weekend, so there’ll be only four of us attending.

Now, I work as a vendor at a farmer’s markets, and they get really busy during the summer. I thought that getting the days off would’ve been hard but not impossible. I thought that my boss could’ve easily covered for me at the market, so I never said anything to my friends, letting them believe that I would be attending the trip as I thought I would. But as time went by, one of our other vendors quit which meant my boss had to cover for them, therefore there was no one to cover for me. When I brought up the topic of taking some days off to my boss he responded with, “you knew what taking this position would mean for you, and you decided you were fine with that” and nothing else.

A week before the trip, I told the group chat I wouldn’t be attending the trip anymore and to have fun. I also messaged Jessica directly, apologizing that I wouldn’t be able to spend more time with her. I told her I felt so bad since she was leaving soon, but she reassured me that it was okay and that there was nothing to worry about. She even called me and reassured me over and over again that it was okay. My two other friends, Addison and April didn’t take it well though. Addison said that she was tired of people cancelling plans on her, and that she would take a break from social media as she didn’t wanna talk to me or anyone else in the group chat. April said that I should stand up to my boss and convince him to give me the days off, or that I should just leave work and enjoy the weekend with them. She also said there’s no way your job is more important that your friends, and my boss had to understand that I had a life.

A couple of days later, Jessica found out that Addison and April were still going to spend the weekend together, and that Addison didn;t feel like talking to her since she had “taken” my side. Addison and April ended up spending the 4th of July together, posting pictures on their stories, and to be honest I couldn’t help but feel salty and upset. AITA?

The fact that she continued to let her friends believe that she would be attending, knowing that there was a chance she might have to drop out at the last minute, was wrong.

A better move? Booking the time off immediately once the plans were made.

In making this mistake, she has suggested that her friends and their plans together really aren’t that much of a priority for her. And two of them have really taken that on board.

What could have been a lovely farewell event for a friend ended up dramatic and disappointing for everyone – a disaster that could have been easily avoided.

If she wants to keep her friendships in the future, she needs to know that honoring plans is important.

Of course, friends will understand if a genuine emergency presents itself, or even if you’re struggling and not feeling up to it, but simply not bothering to book time off work until a week beforehand then receiving a no as a result?

No one will empathise with that.

