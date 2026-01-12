Young Woman Met Her Mom’s Boyfriend For The First Time, But He Acts Like She Doesn’t Exist Even If He’s Friendly To Other People

Meeting your parent’s new partner can be awkward.

AITA for not liking my mom’s boyfriend even though everyone else seems to? I (19F) live with my mom, my younger sister (17), and my little brother (10). My mom’s been with her boyfriend for almost a year now. None of us have met him, but we’ve heard about him, and he lives out of state. He also knows about me and my siblings.

One day, I came home from running errands and saw some random man in the living room. It turned out to be my mom’s boyfriend. I had no idea he was even coming, let alone staying with us. My mom told us it’d be a couple of weeks, but it’s been over half a month now.

When I first met him, he didn’t say hi, introduce himself, or even acknowledge me. He talks just fine with my sister and my brother, and with other family members like my aunts and uncles. He has no issue introducing himself or talking to everyone. But when it comes to me, he acts as if I’m nonexistent. He doesn’t even attempt to talk to me—not even a simple “hi.” It’s been like this the entire month he’s been here.

I brought it up to my mom, and she told me that he says it’s because I’m “older.” That makes no sense to me because I’m only 19, and my sister is 17, almost 18—we’re barely apart in age. Plus, he has no issues talking to everyone else. Honestly, it just feels rude and disrespectful. He’s dating my mom and staying in our home. I would at least expect a simple “hi,” not a whole conversation.

If silence is golden, but ignoring a family member is disrespect.

