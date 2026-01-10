Roommate Left Clean Dishes Piled On The Counter For Days, So She Finally Decided To Speak Up About The Strange Clutter

Sharing a home means learning to navigate small frustrations before they turn into big ones.

One renter began to realize the vibe was off when her roommate had a habit of never putting away her clean dishes.

And as the stack grew, the renter found herself struggling with how to bring it up without starting drama.

AITA for not putting away clean dishes? So I, F(24), have a roommate, F(22), who is pretty cool and chill. I met her through a friend and was needing someone to rent a room from the house I was living in. It has been all good. I am not the one to clean someone else’s dishes. I don’t mind helping out when needed, but I do already clean the counters and kitchen sink on a daily basis when possible.

I started to notice my roommate would wash her dishes and let them sit to dry… and dry… and dry. They have started to stack up, and I have felt conflicted about asking if she knows where everything goes and if that’s why it just sits there. It just throws me off, and I don’t even have space to let my dishes dry when I wash my own stuff.

I don’t know how to approach the situation. I know I could just be the bigger person and put them away, but it would be another time of me just doing it and letting her see that it’s okay to do that. Maybe I’m overthinking, but I don’t understand how she can’t see stacking clean dishes and letting them sit out defeats the purpose of a clean kitchen. AITA?

