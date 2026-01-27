January 27, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘Your long-term impact, results, and career are dependent on…’ – A Career Coach Shared Three Things Nobody Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

A lot of folks out there need all the help they can get when it comes to career advice…

And that’s why we’re a fan of this woman’s TikTok page!

Her name is Rachel and she opened up to viewers about three things that nobody taught her about being in corporate America.

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel started by saying, “Your work does not speak for itself, you speak for yourself.”

She then said, “Confidence equal competence.”

Rachel explained, “If you don’t have one, most people will assume you don’t have the other.”

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Finally, Rachel told viewers, “Your long-term impact, results, and career are dependent on the strength of your network.

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Here’s the video.

@thatcareerchic

Lessons from #corporateamerica // #careeradvice #corporateculture #selfadvocacy

♬ Dance of the Dead – Timothy Chooi

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.51.25 AM Your long term impact, results, and career are dependent on... A Career Coach Shared Three Things Nobody Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.51.53 AM Your long term impact, results, and career are dependent on... A Career Coach Shared Three Things Nobody Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 8.51.59 AM Your long term impact, results, and career are dependent on... A Career Coach Shared Three Things Nobody Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

This information is good to know for all corporate workers!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter