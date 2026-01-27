‘Your long-term impact, results, and career are dependent on…’ – A Career Coach Shared Three Things Nobody Taught Her About Working In Corporate America

A lot of folks out there need all the help they can get when it comes to career advice…

And that’s why we’re a fan of this woman’s TikTok page!

Her name is Rachel and she opened up to viewers about three things that nobody taught her about being in corporate America.

Rachel started by saying, “Your work does not speak for itself, you speak for yourself.”

She then said, “Confidence equal competence.”

Rachel explained, “If you don’t have one, most people will assume you don’t have the other.”

Finally, Rachel told viewers, “Your long-term impact, results, and career are dependent on the strength of your network.

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This information is good to know for all corporate workers!

