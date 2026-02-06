A Caller Requested A Tow Truck And Insisted On A Regular Truck, But The Dispatcher Explained It Would Get Stuck In The Underground Parking Garage

Dispatching tow trucks is a lot more complicated than just sending a truck out when someone calls. You have to send the right type of truck to each incident.

What would you do if a caller had a car with a flat tire in an underground parking lot so your big tow trucks wouldn’t fit, but she kept demanding one anyway?

That is what happened to the dispatcher in this story, so he gave her alternative options, but she just wasn’t understanding why the big trucks wouldn’t work.

Today on “I can’t believe I had to explain this to an adult”… I work at a road assistance company, yesterday I was helping arrange a tow for this lady whose car had a flat tire, but she thought her wheel bearing might have gotten damaged so she needed to take it to a garage.

I bet it is hard to tow a car out of a garage like this.

She told me that her car is in her apartment’s underground parking garage. Quick towing lesson for folks who don’t know this already: your average tow truck is too big to fit inside an underground garage, but my company has one smaller truck that can go into an underground garage.

The lady will have to wait then, I guess.

However at the time of this call that truck wasn’t available until that afternoon, meaning this lady’s options are that I could send a light service truck to change the tire or she can call back in the afternoon when underground truck is available. Simple, right? Not according to her.

He is being very polite about it.

Me: I apologize but because our underground truck isn’t available until later this afternoon we can’t tow you at the moment. We can send a light service truck or you can call back later in the day, which is best for you? Caller: I don’t want to call back later so I guess I’ll take the light service truck. Can it tow me to my garage?

Sorry lady, that truck can’t help.

Me: No ma’am, it’s just a light service truck that isn’t capable of towing. Imagine a regular pick up truck and that’s what we’d be sending. Caller: what good is that going to do me? I want a tow. Me: the light service truck can change can change your tire. That might be all you need, if you insist on getting a tow you’ll have to wait until the afternoon.

He already explained it.

Caller: why do I have to wait? Me: our underground truck is unavailable at the moment, but it will be available later on.

She just isn’t getting it.

Caller: can’t you send a regular tow truck? You gotta have those available. Me: we do but I regular tow truck can’t get to your vehicle. Caller: I don’t get it, why can’t it tow me?

It is a pretty simple concept.

Me: because tow trucks are to big to fit into the parking garage. Caller: okay, well just send the regular tow truck and I’m pretty sure they can take their tools and go into the garage. He should be able to tow me then, right? Me: unless your car can be driven out of the underground he won’t be able to tow you. Can you drive your car out of the underground at least?

Ok, then you’ll have to wait.

Caller: No, I can’t drive it out. It needs to be towed. Me: then you’ll have to wait for the smaller truck to become available, so it can go down to get your car. Caller: I want a big truck though.

He is being way more polite than most people would have been.

Me:…. Ma’am, the big trucks can’t go down to get your car. This is an issue of size, the truck can’t physically go down into your parking garage to your car. It won’t do you any good of we send a big tow truck. Caller: alright, well can driver in the big truck park out front and then go down with his tools to change my tire? Me: If the driver changes your tire, will you drive it out of the underground for the tow?

Umm, then just take the light truck.

Caller: well if he changes my tire then I won’t need up get towed. Me: well in that case I’ll just send a light service truck to change your tire. Caller: No no! I want the big truck!

Why would they waste their big trucks on this?

Me: ma’am, we need our tow trucks for tow calls. If you’re not getting towed, then I can probably get a light service truck to you faster. Caller: I might need to be towed though. Me: ma’am, I’ve explained this before. The big tow trucks are BIG. To big to go underground. They will not be able to tow you.

The one correct thing she said, she doesn’t get it.

Caller: I don’t get it, but fine send whatever. This woman was in 30s, I cannot believe I actually had this conversation with an adult.

Wow, this should not have been that complicated, but she just wouldn’t listen.

