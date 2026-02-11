A Dog Got A Nice Surprise When His Owner Came Home After Being Away For Two Months

In my humble opinion, there’s no better genre of TikTok video than the one that shows dogs being reunited with their owners.

They’re the best!

In this edition, a TikTokker showed how her pooch reacted when she came home after being away for two months.

The TikTokker filmed from inside a house and showed her dad relaxing in the grass in the backyard.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you’ve been away for nearly two months and successfully sneak up on him when you walk in the door.”

The dog suddenly turned toward the window where the TikTokker was filming from, and he knew that someone important was there to see him!

The dog excitedly ran toward the back door of the house and looked in through the door.

The TikTokker opened the door and the pooch sprinted inside to see his pal.

The video’s caption reads, “Did you see his face change when he realized who was back?”

Cute!

Check out the video.

Yet another example of why dogs are our best friends!

