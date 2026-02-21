February 21, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Dog Had A Funny Reaction After He Had A Cast Removed From His Arm

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever had a cast on your arm, getting it removed after six or eight weeks is a VERY strange feeling…

So you can only imagine how dogs feel when they have to go through it!

A TikTokker named Audra posted a video and showed viewers how her Jack Russell Terrier reacted after he had a cast removed from his paw.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He got his cast off today. Vet said he was fine. He said he’s disabled for life.”

And let’s just say that this little fella was being a bit dramatic.

The dog held his paw up in the the car during the ride home.

In the video’s caption, Audra wrote, “Someone give this boy an Oscar.”

Take a look at the video.

@audibbyy

Someone give this boy an Oscar🏆🏆

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 11.23.04 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction After He Had A Cast Removed From His Arm

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 11.23.16 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction After He Had A Cast Removed From His Arm

And this viewer has a great idea.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 11.23.25 AM A Dog Had A Funny Reaction After He Had A Cast Removed From His Arm

This poor little guy just doesn’t know what to do now!

