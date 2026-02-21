A Dog Had A Funny Reaction After He Had A Cast Removed From His Arm

If you’ve ever had a cast on your arm, getting it removed after six or eight weeks is a VERY strange feeling…

So you can only imagine how dogs feel when they have to go through it!

A TikTokker named Audra posted a video and showed viewers how her Jack Russell Terrier reacted after he had a cast removed from his paw.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He got his cast off today. Vet said he was fine. He said he’s disabled for life.”

And let’s just say that this little fella was being a bit dramatic.

The dog held his paw up in the the car during the ride home.

In the video’s caption, Audra wrote, “Someone give this boy an Oscar.”

Take a look at the video.

This poor little guy just doesn’t know what to do now!

