A Dog Who Lived On The Streets For Years Now Puts Herself To Bed In Her Adopted Home Every Night

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s no love like the love of an adopted dog that previously had to endure life on the streets.

Those pups are so grateful and there’s nothing that means more to them than a warm, safe place to sleep for the night.

A TikTok user posted a video and showed viewers the adorable nighttime routine that her rescue dog Pippa does at night.

The video shows Pippa on the stairs looking down at her owner while she relaxed in the living room on a couch.

She tried to get the pooch to come downstairs, but Pippa decided to head up to her room for the night.

The TikTokker went upstairs, opened a bedroom door, and found Pippa lounging on a large, comfy bed.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Pippa the dog who lived on the streets taking herself up to bed at 8 p.m.”

The caption reads, “Pippa the princess sleeping on her king sized bed. She never belonged on those streets.”

Just look at that happy face!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Pippa the princess sleeping on her king sized bed 👸👑 she never belonged on those streets xx #rescuedog #staffylover #staffylover

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user was appreciative.

She’ll never have to sleep on the street again!

