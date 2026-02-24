February 24, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog’s Funny Dance Got A Lot Of People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

Shakira…you’ve been put on notice…

Because a dancing dog named Jessie has taken TikTok by storm and viewers have compared the pooch to the famous singer who is known for her dance moves.

The video shows Jessie sitting on a bed and her owner entices her to start moving…

And this pooch didn’t disappoint!

Jessie stood up on her back legs and got down like a pro!

The video’s caption reads, “If anyone says dogs can’t dance, just send them this video.”

Go on with yo bad self!

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a meme.

And this viewer issued a warning…

This dog definitely has a future in show business…

