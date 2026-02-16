A Doorbell Camera Captured A Creepy Encounter A Woman Had With A Stranger

We’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…

You have to keep your wits about you and be aware of your surroundings…even if you’re standing at your front door.

A woman named Shay shared footage from her doorbell security camera that shows a creepy encounter she had with a man who confronted her and was obviously up to no good.

In the video, Shay approached her front door and a man walked up behind her.

Shay asked him, “Can I help you?”

The man said something and Shay told him, “You can go over there.”

The stranger then walked away.

Shay and her friend rushed into the apartment and shut the door.

The man appeared at the door again, lurking around.

In the video’s caption, Shay wrote, “Just a friendly reminder to know what’s going on around you!”

Here’s the video.

@_.shay.dawn._ Just a friendly reminder to know what’s going on around you! What didn’t get caught on camera was this guy trying to get me out of our car after walking away in the first clip! @Mrs. Chapoy🦋 @Chapoy #creepy #ringdoorbell #fyp ♬ original sound – _.shay.dawn._

Shay posted a follow-up video and said she and her friends had another encounter with the man in her parking lot.

Check out what they had to say about this creeper.

Good thing she was aware of her surroundings.

This guy was up to no good!

