A Foster Mom Got Upset When She Realized She Doesn’t Want To Give Up The Dog She’s Looking After

by Matthew Gilligan

Fostering dogs isn’t easy.

It’s normal to quickly get attached to the dogs who are sharing your space for a little while, and it can be pretty sad when you have to give those animals back.

A TikTokker named Gillian knows all about this and she posted an emotional video on the social media platform and talked about the dilemma she had in regard to a dog she was fostering.

Gillian told viewers, “I’m having a mental breakdown because I just fostered a dog on Saturday.”

She continued, “It’s now Monday at 2 p.m., and I just got an email that there’s an adoption event on Saturday that I was supposed to bring him to to get adopted and I don’t want him to.”

Then Gillian started to cry.

She said, “I love him already, and I feel like an absolute freak and I think I have to keep him. I love him so much.”

Gillian then showed the dog to viewers.

She added, “Oh my god, I love him.”

In the video’s text overlay, Gillian wrote, “What do I do?”

She wrote in the caption, “This whole fostering thing is backfiring hard.”

Check out the video.

this whole fostering thing is backfiring hard 😭🐶🐾🥺 #fosterdog #adoptdontshop #dogtok #help

Good news, friends!

Gillian decided to adopt her foster dog and it looks like the two of them are having a great time together!

our morning routine 🫶🐾 #diml #morningroutine #dogsoftiktok #dogsofnyc

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

And this individual nailed it.

These two definitely belong together…

