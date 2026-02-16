A Husband Got Mad At The Mistakes His Wife Made With The Contractor He Hired, But She Doesn’t Want To Take Accountability

Dealing with contractors can be tricky business.

And if you’re going through a third party, things can be misinterpreted, and what’s supposed to be a straight-forward job can turn into a huge headache.

In this story, a man is frustrated at his wife because she didn’t exactly come through with flying colors when she was supposed to stay on top of the contractor working on their home.

Read on and find out what’s going on.

AITA for telling my wife she’s needs to be accountable for her actions? “My wife (30f) and I (35m) bought our house 5 years ago and it needs work, but time and money are always a constraint. Right now, my wife is not working while she goes back to school and I’m working second shift as the sole earner. Since my wife is home more than me, she has been handling most of the work that’s been done around the house, including dealing with contractors. She comes from a family of DIYers who tend to shoot from the hip with projects, while I prefer to have a plan in place before we do any work.

He’s not happy about what’s going on.

And the most recent projects that she’s spearheaded have been, in my opinion, subpar. Some examples: our privacy fence gate doesn’t close right and she hasn’t gotten the contractor to come to fix it for months. The internet line wasn’t buried deeply enough by the contractors, and I think she should have sent them away when they didn’t have the right equipment. She decided, without my input, to use a cleanser on our house before restaining it and the cleanser left streaks in the wood that cannot be covered by the stain. We have a wooden sculpture in our yard that she did NOT clean and it is dark and dirty and looks like garbage. She doesn’t see anything wrong with it. Most recently we had gutter work done, and I wanted a gutter put on the back of our new shed.

Yikes…

She forgot to tell the contractor where I wanted the downspout and he put it in the opposite corner so now the water is just going to collect behind the shed, which is exactly what I wanted to avoid. She called me at work to give me this news and I spent the rest of the day frustrated. When I got home, I asked what we were going to do about this and she said something about fixing it ourselves. I told her that it would never be right if we fixed it ourselves, that I already paid for the work to be done right the first time and we’re just throwing away money and time with needing to redo all these projects that she’s been giving half-effort. I asked if she even cared about the quality of work that is being done on the house and said that maybe she shouldn’t be involved with anymore projects on the house unless communication improves. She just sat in silence and slept on the couch without speaking to me.

These two are on totally different pages.

This morning, I asked if she was going to talk to me and she said “I don’t know”. I was exasperated and asked if she could just tell me what is wrong and she replied “I’m scared of you”. She told me she wished I had approached the issue by looking for a solution and I told her that she just doesn’t want to be accountable for her actions. She said she just wants us “to be partners”. I could be the jerk for how I went about telling her about my feelings, but I feel like there’s no way for me to give her negative feedback without her freaking out. AITA for telling my wife that she needs to be accountable for her actions?”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user said he’s to blame.

Another person agreed.

And this individual had a lot to say.

These two might want to consider some couples counseling, ASAP.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude cusfacetomer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.