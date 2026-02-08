A Mom Said She Couldn’t Figure Out Her 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Homework And Had To Ask Her Teacher A Question About It

As someone who still has nightmares about going to math class in high school, I sympathize with this woman.

She’s a mom who took to TikTok and talked about how she’s struggling to help out her six-year-old daughter with her math homework.

In an interview, the mom said, “Mackenzie is physically disabled. She has osteogenesis imperfecta, which is commonly referred to as brittle bone disease.”

She added, “She had a major leg surgery in October so her public school teacher was coming to our house after school hours to teach her so she didn’t fall behind. Then during school hours I was doing work to review everything the teacher taught her the day before.”

In the video, she told viewers, “I just had to have an embarrassing conversation with Mackenzie’s teacher because at six-years-old, she’s at the point that I don’t understand the homework that she’s doing anymore.”

She said, “I had to go to her teacher and be like, ‘could you teach me, so I can teach her?'”

The mom showed viewers what looks to be a pretty confusing math problem.

She said, “None of this makes sense.”

The TikTokker then added, “I don’t understand.”

In the caption, Mackenzie’s mom wrote, “I fear this will only get worse.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Don’t feel bad about it…math is hard!

