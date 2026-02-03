February 3, 2026 at 6:55 am

A New Homeowner Unexpectedly Found A Very Odd “Built-In” Chest Of Drawers In Her Attic

by Matthew Gilligan

Old houses are full of quirky odds and ends that make you smile and say, “They sure don’t make ’em like they used to!”

And this TikTokker knows all about it!

Her name is Sarah and she showed viewers the unexpected surprise she found in the old house she bought.

Sarah wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Don’t buy an old home, they’re full of surprises.”

The video then revealed what Sarah found…

A chest of drawers in the house’s attic wall…that leads to another room.

Well, that’s one way to do it!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person has an idea…

Old houses will always give you a few surprises.

