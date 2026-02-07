A Retail Worker’s Breakup Triggered Unwanted Attention From A Manager, So An Employee Was Forced To Choose Between Comfort And Her Own Safety

Workplace harassment doesn’t always start out loud — sometimes it creeps in through texts, social media activity, and comments that just don’t sit right.

AITAH for telling my boss about my assistant manger harassing me I am a 21F, and I work in retail. My partner of four years and I broke up about seven months ago. Since then, one assistant manager at my job has been harassing me.

She tried to let him down easy at first.

He asked me out one day after he found out we broke up (he’s in his mid-40s), and I politely told him no and that I was too busy with life.

But this guy refuses to take the hint.

Since then, he’s been texting me odd things monthly, and sometimes several times a month. I’ve been trying to ignore it, as I pity him. Due to his age, the fact that he still lives with his parents, and that I know our job doesn’t pay him enough, I felt bad.

Lately, things have gotten even worse.

But in the last couple of months, things have ramped up. A regular customer who comes in has been texting me about things the assistant manager has said to him about me.

The harassment is starting to follow her outside of work too.

He also started following me on all my social media accounts and platforms (which is a few accounts per platform). He’s done the same thing to a few of my friends. They all blocked him, and I eventually did too — which he got mad about.

His behavior is really starting to scare her.

Recently, he’s started implying that I should switch locations or find a new job. He texts me these things the moment I leave work. I’ve gotten fed up because I’ve heard from previous employees that he’s done things like this to them too, but to a lesser extent.

She wonders what she can do next.

I can’t take the harassment anymore, or the moodiness when things don’t go his way. I plan on telling our boss soon, as I recently talked to my family about the problem and they’ve become worried for my safety. I know telling my boss and going to HR will likely get him fired, but AITA if I went and told my boss?

One “no” should have been the end of it.

She should speak up to her boss, and if necessary, the police.

This situation really needs to be handled sooner rather than later.

She deserves a much better workplace than this.

Maybe pity isn’t the way to go here.

Her silence hadn’t stopped the harassment, but only allowed it to grow.

He clearly doesn’t care for her safety, so why should she care about his?

