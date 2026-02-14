February 14, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Senior Dog Was Adopted And He’s Now Living His Best Life In His New Home

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the kind of video that we need in our lives during these troubled times!

A woman named Nat took to TikTok to show folks how the senior dog her dad adopted is surrounded by love at all times!

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dad adopted a senior chihuahua from the shelter and he’s just so happy to be here.”

The little fella is seen following Nat’s dad around his house.

The video also shows the pooch snuggling and giving out kisses.

The video’s caption reads, “I want to adopt an older dog at a shelter now.”

Check out the video.

I want to adopt an older dog at a shelter now 🙁 #animalshelter #pets #seniordog

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTokker also shared a pic of their pooch.

You gotta love a wholesome story like this!

