Teacher Forced All The Students To Turn In Work That Was Supposed To Be Optional, So One Student Took Advantage Of Bad Computer Security And Helped Each Student Pass

When going to college, you find that some teachers care more about controlling their students than actually teaching them.

What would you do if with just days left in the class, your teacher demanded that all the students print off all the work that was supposed to be optional and turn it in?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so she let someone know that there was no computer security and they could just copy and paste all the work from one student into the rest of the student’s folders and have it done, so that is just what they did.

College teacher gave surprise extra work last minute but I helped to thwart her Some backstory: I initially went to college overseas but became very ill & didn’t finish my degree before moving back to mainland US. I dealt with health issues for years before being able to go back to a local college. My younger brother decided to go as well.

I tested out of most of the classes but the college didn’t allow for testing out of everything and they didn’t credit some of the classes I’d already taken. I was literally one class away from my degree when I became ill. They didn’t have that class at the 2nd college. One of the classes they made me take was advanced keyboarding.

The “teacher” for the keyboarding class didn’t have the right degree to be a professor, was incredibly disorganized, and very unprofessional. She never actually taught anything. She dished out assignments and paid a student to grade stuff. She wasn’t very good at typing and her e-mails to us were full of grammatical and spelling errors.

The classes were supposed to be online but she couldn’t figure out how to make the online stuff work and thus we had to go in person. In addition to the assignments in the syllabus she gave some non-graded practice work where we had to type what we read word for word and then the program would grade us on how fast and accurately we typed.

I completed all of the practice work as well as the assignments rather quickly, but she still required attendance for tests and other things. My brother apparently didn’t want to do the practice work as he considered it a waste of his time. Instead he typed stuff like “Bob Sagat is cool” and random stuff because he didn’t expect the teacher to ever read them as the computer program did that.

As the end of the semester approached with only a few days left, she apparently decided to check the busy work stuff and it made her mad. She sent out an irate poorly spelled e-mail to the students complaining about how “unprofessional” it was for students to have typed offensive things in the practice work or to have typed gibberish instead of actually taking the time to do the supposedly non-graded work.

She announced that the work was going to be graded now and that we had 2 days to print out the work and submit it to her or we would all fail her class. I had already finished all of my work for the semester and had no reason to go back in. I was annoyed enough that I had to go there in the first place when I’d signed up for online courses specifically so I wouldn’t have to deal with driving over unpaved roads to get into town.

The fact that I had already done the work and was being threatened with a failing grade if I didn’t go in and print the stuff that could only be printed at the college and when the printer was free really made me mad. I spent hours having to go through and print, wait for other people’s print jobs, wait for paper refills, which could not be done by students because the paper wasn’t where we could access it and the “teacher” had to go get more.

It took multiple refills of paper to get it all done. I did express to her that I was irritated that I had to print stuff out on such short notice when she could see that I’d done the work and I hate group punishments and viewed this as punishment. I didn’t appreciate being treated like a child. I had other classes on other days that I still had to go to that used the same room and computers. A bunch of the students were panicking because they didn’t feel they had time to type up all of the extra assignments.

Some of them had jobs to go to or had to get home to their kids. My brother was annoyed because he hadn’t done the work and felt it wasn’t fair for her to spring stuff on us that wasn’t on the syllabus and that wasn’t supposed to be graded. He also thought it was dumb that I had to waste my time printing my stuff out when she knew I’d done the work. He’s not a fan of group punishments either.

Cue my petty revenge.

I decided to let him in on something I noticed when accessing my assignments to work on them. There was zero security on the systems. There were no passwords to stop any rando at one of the computer stations from accessing the assignment folders of all of the students.

Not only could you view them, you could edit them. A particularly malicious person could have deleted a rival’s work. One could also copy another person’s work and paste it into their folder or another person’s folder. While the teacher was out of the room for an extended period, which was something she did frequently, I demonstrated to my brother how to access my folder and assignments and how to then get back to his stuff. I didn’t actually do anything, just showed him it could be done.

I went to grab a grilled chicken sandwich from the Sonic next door while he took it upon himself to copy the text from each of my completed practice assignments and pasted it into his own folder. Then to be extra petty he checked the folders of each of the other students and pasted my work in to the assignments for every student who hadn’t completed it already.

Apparently other students were absolutely freaking out and he told them “Just go to your assignments and hit print” and they said “But I didn’t do them!” and he told them “Trust me, just print them and submit them.” So they did. I was in the classroom the next day when I heard the teacher having an absolute meltdown about how these lazy students who hadn’t done the work suddenly had everything done and printed.

She couldn’t figure out how they did it. It’s not like she was actually going to even read the stuff, she just wanted to see that it was done. Wasted a ton of ink and paper. I know it wasn’t exactly ethical, but adding extra graded work last minute wasn’t cool.

