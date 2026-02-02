A Tenant Honestly Answers A Neighbor’s Question About Bugs In His Apartment, But The Landlord Has A Huge Problem With That

If you were renting an apartment and your neighbor knocked on your door to ask you a question about your apartment, would you answer honestly, lie or refuse to answer?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation. The neighbor has a question about bugs, and the landlord seems really upset by the whole interaction.

Let’s read all the details.

The Battle of the Bugs and the Landlord Phone rings Landlord: Enineci, are you going around telling people that there are bugs in the apartment? Me: What are you talking about? Landlord: Your neighbor told me you told them there were bugs in the apartment.

She kind of did.

Me: He asked me if I had seen any spiders in my apartment and I told him yes, but not any more than you would normally see inside your house. I’ve had a couple in the bathtub. Landlord: I don’t need you going around telling people that there are bugs in the apartment. Me: I’m not going around telling anybody anything. He literally came to my front door and asked me a question and I told him the truth. Landlord: He told me that you said there were spiders in his apartment.

Again, she kind of did.

Me: How would I know what is in his apartment? He told me that he had killed several spiders in his apartment over the last few days, so I told him that the girl who lived there before he did told me that she had an issue with spiders when she lived there. Landlord: Don’t go around telling people there are bugs in the apartment. If you don’t like living there, you can leave. Me: Ok.

She’s finally moving out.

I’m about to sign a lease on a new apartment that is bigger, nicer, is owned by someone I know and allows pets, so I’m getting me a kitten. I’ve always paid my rent in full and on time. Is it super petty of me that I hope the person who moves in to replace me always pays their rent just a little late?

Maybe the landlord should do something about the bug issue if he doesn’t want anyone to complain about bugs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

