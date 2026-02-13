An Amazon Delivery Driver Left A Package Too Close To A Fence And A Horse Grabbed It

Let this video be an important reminder to delivery drivers…

Remember to leave packages in safe and secure places…or else…

A woman named Emily showed TikTok viewers what happened when an Amazon worker left a package somewhere they probably shouldn’t have.

Emily’s video showed two horses in a field…and then she realized something was amiss.

It turns out one of the horses had a package in its mouth!

Emily said, “That’s my Amazon package. Don’t do that.”

The horse dropped the package and went to greet Emily.

The video’s caption reads, “When the delivery man drops the package too close to the fence, and you have a bad horsedog who lives on the other side.”

Here’s the video.

Special delivery, coming in hot!

