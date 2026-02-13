February 13, 2026 at 4:48 pm

An Amazon Delivery Driver Left A Package Too Close To A Fence And A Horse Grabbed It

by Matthew Gilligan

horse in a yard

TikTok/@emilygracetaylor6

Let this video be an important reminder to delivery drivers…

Remember to leave packages in safe and secure places…or else…

A woman named Emily showed TikTok viewers what happened when an Amazon worker left a package somewhere they probably shouldn’t have.

horses in a yard

TikTok/@emilygracetaylor6

Emily’s video showed two horses in a field…and then she realized something was amiss.

It turns out one of the horses had a package in its mouth!

Emily said, “That’s my Amazon package. Don’t do that.”

horse with a package

TikTok/@emilygracetaylor6

The horse dropped the package and went to greet Emily.

The video’s caption reads, “When the delivery man drops the package too close to the fence, and you have a bad horsedog who lives on the other side.”

horse in a yard

TikTok/@emilygracetaylor6

Here’s the video.

@emilygracetaylor6

When the delivery man drops the package too close to the fence, and you have a bad horsedog who lives on the other side 🫠#horse #amazon #baddog #badhorse

♬ original sound – Emily Grace Taylor

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.13.59 AM An Amazon Delivery Driver Left A Package Too Close To A Fence And A Horse Grabbed It

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.14.19 AM An Amazon Delivery Driver Left A Package Too Close To A Fence And A Horse Grabbed It

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.14.28 AM An Amazon Delivery Driver Left A Package Too Close To A Fence And A Horse Grabbed It

Special delivery, coming in hot!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter