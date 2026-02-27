An Employee Refused To Come In On Their Day Off To Work Overtime Hours, So Their Boss Fired Them Because Of It

It’s a sad state of affairs when people are expected to work at their jobs for free…

And it’s even worse when they get fired for refusing to do so.

Check out what this worker had to say about what happened when they told their boss they weren’t going to work overtime hours without being compensated.

Take a look and see what you think.

Just got fired for not doing overtime when they told me the day before, and decided to fire me once our project was done. “Last Friday, my boss goes up to me and says “oh yeah, by the way, we have mandatory overtime tomorrow.” When I said I wouldn’t be able to make it since I already made plans with my family that was already planned a month in advance, and I didn’t feel the need to “call off” since it’s my scheduled day off, he said “well everyone is going to come in tomorrow and it’s mandatory, so if you doing show up, you’ll get a point”

Whatever, dude…

I then said, “okay, sorry I still won’t be able to make it tomorrow.” And that was that. I didn’t go the next day and all is good. No one talks to me about it, so I continue working on my project.

Whoa!

Once the project is finished, my manager calls me into his office to say that I’m fired. I apparently got 3 points for a “no call, no show” even though I let my manager know during our conversation AND I let HR know just in case. Apparently not calling the DAY OF is considered a no call, no show, even though I’ve seen other people simply call off by letting the manager know the day before, without calling the day of. I’m so angry. I feel cheated. I know I have no legal case for them firing me because “technically” it is against company policy not to call, even though other people do it. I know exactly why they fired me too. I was always one to tell the manager that a project isn’t going to be done within a certain timeline. I wasn’t willing to miss my family to meet an unobtainable deadline unless I put in 14 hour days. Screw them.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual had a lot to say.

This is a terrible way to treat employees!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.