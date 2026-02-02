February 2, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘Best decision I ever made.’ – A Traveler Shared The Transformation Of Two Street Dogs She Rescued In Greece

I think most of us are total suckers for a redemption story…and we love them even more when they involve animals!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media network and showed viewers how two street dogs she rescued from Greece are now living their best lives.

The text overlay on the video reads, “In your 20s, you will meet two dogs on the streets of Greece who need saving. It’s very important that you take them home with you.”

The two dogs at the beginning of the video were walking on a street and it was clear that they were hungry and homeless.

The next shot showed the duo in a cage with hopeful eyes.

In the comments, the TikTokker said she worked with a local shelter in Greece and a veterinarian to get the dogs vaccinated and to get the proper paperwork to adopt them.

And now the dynamic duo are living their best life with her!

The video shows the dogs walking through the woods, getting all kinds of treats, and snoozing with their owner.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Best decision I ever made.”

Here’s the video.

Best decision I ever made #rescuedogsoftiktok #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #dogsotiktok

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a photo.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

These dogs are now living their best lives!

