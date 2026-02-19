Best Friend Asks For Godmother Role Expecting A Built-In Babysitter, But Gets Told No Instead

A woman’s best friend of over a decade recently announced her pregnancy and asked her to be the baby’s godmother.

While flattered, the request immediately raised red flags, she’s never wanted children, doesn’t see herself as responsible for one, and lives four hours away.

What started as an honor quickly turned into a conversation about expectations she never agreed to.

AITA for refusing to be Godmother to my best friends child My best friend of 11 years is pregnant. She recently told me she would like me to be her baby’s Godmother. I don’t have children myself and I’ve never been interested. She does know this. I am very flattered that she asked me but I ended up telling her that I’m probably not the right person to ask as I’m not too keen on children.

I do have a nephew who is 4 that I absolutely adore but I never want to be responsible for a child. I feel like I can barely look after myself sometimes. She became very upset and told me she wanted me to be Godmother as she would like to be able to have a life when the baby is born and she thought I would be up for babysitting etc. I told her absolutely not and I would never agree to something like that. I live about 4 hours away from her as well.

She then tried to guilt me and say that if something happened to her, the baby would have no where to go as she doesn’t have family that she’d trust with her baby. I told her I’m really sorry and that I could help her out occasionally but I don’t feel comfortable being her baby’s Godmother. AITA?

Now hurt feelings and guilt are in the mix, leaving everyone wondering if honesty crossed a line. Did it?

Being honest about your limits isn’t betrayal, it’s preventing resentment before it starts.

