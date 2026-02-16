Broke Man Offers To Hold A New Friend’s Doggy Bag Of Food, But When They Forget It And Text It For Him Later, He Eats The Food Rather Than Returning It

If you offer to hold something for someone, they generally want it back eventually.

So, what would you do if you were tasked with holding a new acquaintance’s doggy bag of food as you walked from one night spot to another, and they forgot it at the end of the night, but texted and wanted it back tomorrow? Would you return their food? Or would you immediately pull it out and eat it?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this scenario and decides to eat the pizza. Here’s what happened.

AITA for eating my friend’s doggy bag after he requested it? Yesterday I was walking my broke *** (important for context) to the canna store to get some herbs, when I spotted an old friend who lives at the same complex a few doors away from me. Let’s call him Flex. He was with his two other friends, whom I’ve never met before. Our eyes met, and he called me over, introducing me to his company as I sat down. We started vibing, and the conversation started to flow. As their pizza orders arrived, I quickly answered a call from a friend, which took longer than anticipated, but she managed to send me some funds to get some wine. I quickly ran to the liquor store, bought the wine, left it at home, bought the herb, and rejoined the group in under 15 minutes.

Everything started out pretty chill.

I came back and offered everyone herbs, but they had bought mushrooms and split them among the group. They do not offer me any. They continue drinking before suggesting that we move to the next location. They seemed like a chilled vibe, and there wasn’t much going on for a Sunday, plus I was happy that I was *******, so I joined them en route to another chilled hippie joint.

Before we got there, however, the friend says she can’t walk around with a doggie bag on hand, so I suggest she put it in my bag so it is easier to carry. She agrees, and we leave for the second location.

They ended up going to Flex’s apartment.

They decide not to stay and ask me to navigate them to a liquor store so they can get beers to chill indoors at Flex’s apartment. To this I agree. At the liquor store, they get just enough beers for themselves and head towards Flex’s place. I quickly dash to my place, leave my bag, and get the bottle of wine to join them. We chat and chill for a bit while we drink, before Flex asks to get some of my wine. I agree because 1. Flex and I drink together, and I had met him and another friend with a twin pinotage the day before. 2. I’m of the school of thought that if we chill together, we can drink together. Flex finishes my wine and drinks the beers, and I leave for another engagement I had been keen to attend that went far into the evening.

Flex wanted the doggy bag back.

When I get back around midnight, nice and tipsy, I get a message from Flex. It reads, “My friend left the doggy bag. Please bring it tomorrow, I shall have it.” At that moment, I had completely forgotten about the pizza, and I was happy for the reminder because I was famished and considered that it saved me from the turmoils of cooking while inebriated. So I ate the few slices left, put on some Netflix and slept. I wake up and Flex messaging my inbox waiting for me to deliver the doggy bag. AITA?

Yikes! What a petty thing to make such a big deal out of.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about the leftover pizza.

This person thinks the text was a reminder to not eat it.

According to this reader, it’s wrong.

Harsh but true.

Here’s an excellent point.

That was pretty rude. He only offered to hold it, and obviously, the person wanted it back.

