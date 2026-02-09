Brother Refused To Let His Sister Move Into His Guest Room, And He Chose His Mental Health And Personal Space Over Family Pressure

Personal space matters, especially to someone who values their privacy.

This man’s older sister wanted to move in with him after her job ended.

Even though they get along well, he worried it would affect his mental health and independence.

AITA for not wanting to live with my sister? My sister is 33 years old and lives 2 hours away. She has currently moved back in with our parents because her job ends soon. Anyway, she wants to “start over.” And since I have a guest room, she wants to move in with me (28M).

It’s not like we don’t get along. We actually do pretty well, and she’s not messy or anything. But I am someone who needs his own space. I worked hard to get where I am, and I’ll gladly help her find an apartment. I simply don’t want her to move in with me because that’ll mess with my mental health.

Eventually, I would feel like a stranger in my own home. To me, it seems like she’s trying to take the easy way out. Instead of putting in the work to actually start over, she wants to move in with me. I told her that if she finds a job and an apartment and needs a place in between for a few weeks or so, she can live with me. But simply moving in without having a job or an apartment contract is different. Who knows how long she’d be staying here.

I really want to be supportive, but this is too much for me. I need my personal space. I purposely moved away from my family to have my own life. I don’t want anyone disrupting that. But she thinks I’m being selfish because she would never say no to me. We have different personalities. Just because she doesn’t mind someone in her home doesn’t mean I feel the same.

Now, I’m stuck between wanting to help and not wanting to give up my own freedom and peace. Especially since my family is kind of prejudiced. She doesn’t even know I’m not straight. That’s even more reason I don’t want her living here or even near me.

It feels like I’d be going back in time. I would always have to be cautious about everything. I would feel like I had to hide parts of myself. Am I really being unreasonable here? Because I don’t think I am.

You can love your family and still have your own space away from them.

