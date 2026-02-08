Call Center Employee Dealt With A Customer Whose Service Was Suspended For Non Payment, And When She Claimed, “I Pay Your Wages,” He Pointed Out Why Her Service Was Cut Off And Got Backed By His Supervisor

A rude customer is the last thing you want to deal with when you’re having a bad day.

So, what would you do if your day was already pretty terrible, and then a customer called and yelled at you for ten minutes over a service they chose not to pay for? Would you respond with kindness and understanding? Or would you snap back and state the facts?

In the following story, one call center employee finds himself in this situation with a customer who failed to pay her bill. Here’s how it all went down.

‘I pay your wages.’… no you don’t I had a bad day today and bit back at a customer. She had her service suspended for failing to pay a bill. Not just one bill, multiple bills. Multiple overdue notices, reminder notices, and disconnection letters…. she waits till it’s cut off and calls in so abusive. I was not in the mood to cop that crap today.

It’s not even a necessity.

Did I mention I work for a pay TV provider? That’s right. Not electricity or water. Freaking pay TV. You don’t need it, and if you can’t afford it, DONT HAVE IT. Anyway, after 10 minutes of listening to her crap, she dropped the old faithful… ‘I pay your wages’ line and instead of letting it fly I had to give it back.. I replied, “No, actually you don’t. If you paid your bills, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.” Anyway, the call escalated to my TL, and she had my back. It felt good.

Yikes! This woman seemed to think she knew what she was doing.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about people who throw fits to get their way.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

According to this reader, they used the line on a customer before.

This reader can’t stand people like that.

This person wishes they could do that to rude people.

It’s good he didn’t get in trouble, because saying things like this is generally frowned upon… even though it’s funny and true.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude cusfacetomer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.