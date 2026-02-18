Call Center Employee Quietly Cursed At Himself While The Customer Was On Hold, So He Later Found Himself In A Bad Situation He Never Expected
Sometimes, our emotions get way ahead of us.
In this story, a call center employee was asked to relay some bad news to the customer on hold.
A lead representative had messed up the customer’s account, and he was the one expected to fix it.
His sudden reaction escalated in a way he never anticipated.
Got fired for cussing on hold
Customer was on hold.
They had a bad experience with a lead representative who messed up the whole account.
And left me to give the customer some really bad news.
The monthly price they are getting is 40/mo more than what I quoted them for.
This employee cursed at himself and got fired.
I mumbled to myself, “What the f***! You ruined my whole freaking…“
The call was reviewed by management.
After I reported the lead for doing unethical things on the customer account and giving me wrong information.
Instead, I got fired for the cussing and “disparaging another associate.”
Even though no one in the real world actually heard me saying these things.
He doesn’t have a history of attitude problems.
I know I should’ve known better and used my hard mute.
But that’s not what I was thinking of at the time.
I do not have a history of attitude problems on the phone.
I also did not realize the company had the capability to listen to you through a hard hold.
One mindless mistake in the workplace can outweigh years of clean performance.
