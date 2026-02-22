Cashier Dealt With Years Of Disrespect From A Rude Customer, So When She Found His Credit Card On The Ground, She Cancelled It Just To Teach Him A Lesson

Some customers think “the customer is always right” means they can act however they want.

So when one gas station employee kept serving a rude customer who regularly dropped trash on the floor and told her to clean it up, resentment quietly built behind the counter.

Then, one day, the cashier found a way to hit the customer where it really hurt: his wallet.

He Got What He Deserved I was a gas station employee. I worked for several gas stations throughout my 20+ years of working.

There was one customer who was particularly horrible.

I had a regular customer who would buy chips, ice cream, sandwiches, etc., and be rude by dropping the wrappers on the floor in front of me. He would say, “You get paid to clean up after me, so do it.” He would do this on a regular basis.

So one day, she decided to use a store policy to her advantage.

So our gas station had a requirement: if a customer wanted gas, they had to leave their credit card at the register and then go pump their gas. So he did. I got tired of being treated like dirt, so I called the credit card company on the back of his card and said, “I found this credit card on the ground and I don’t know who it belongs to.” The credit card company thanked me for calling them and said they would cancel the card. I said, “Okay, goodbye,” and hung up the phone.

It didn’t take long for the customer to realize his newfound misfortunate.

Five minutes later, the rude customer came back into the store to settle the $45.01 in gas he pumped. I swiped his card, and it said, “Declined. Use another form of payment.” I asked the gentleman for another form of payment. He asked me to swipe it again.

Her plan ended up working even better than intended.

So I did, and again I told him it was declined and that I needed another form of payment. He got mad and paid with cash instead.

Not to mention, he had to call the credit card company to get another card and wait two weeks for it to come in the mail before he could use that credit card account again. Moral of the story: Don’t mess with customer service reps, because one day you’ll regret it.

This rude customer definitely had it comin’!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter applauds the cashier for her cleverness.

It’s gonna take this guy forever to swap out all his information.

This user hopes the customer actually learned something from this.

The tank got filled, but his luck ran on empty.

Funny how being trashy can really cost you at checkout.

