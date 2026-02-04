Concerned Wife Wants Her Husband To Get Life Insurance Due To His Family History, But Hubby Refuses To “Waste” Money

Isn’t it insane when people selfishly don’t care about their health?

AITA for wanting my husband to get life insurance or a divorce? Me (45F) and husband (45M) been together for 15 years. No kids. We both have our own careers, I have a business, and our finances are relatively separated.

I have a hefty disability insurance, and a not so big life insurance. He has no life insurance and low disability. Recently, his brother (50M) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His dad died of the same at around the same age. Another relative also had it. With that strong family history, doctors are recommending genetic testing to be able to target monitoring better for him and have an idea of what his odds are at developing pancreatic cancer or other types.

However, they also strongly recommended to make sure he has plenty of disability and/or life insurance right now, because if the genetics reveal some really messed up genes, he will be denied or be extremely expensive if he tries to increase it in the future. He said he’s not getting life insurance and he’s happy with the disability he has. I told him I don’t want to inherit his medical bills if he does end up with PC. What about nursing care, if we need to hire a nurse to take care of him during chemo?

Warned him that I don’t want to quit my career or sell my business to be his caretaker, insurance may not cover home care, hospice care can be expensive, etc. Since he’s married, they will look at both of our finances and I might get hit with bills. So either life insurance or divorce so we can keep all our finances truly separated and the state can not go after me (no common law marriage in our state). His response? If he’s disabled he doesn’t need that much money, all he will do will be play video games, and I can always ignore the medical bills or seek bankruptcy.

Why would he care if he’s dead? He also joked I could be his sugar mama. Which admittedly really upset me. I think I’m more upset about his brother’s diagnosis than he is, and now I’m realizing he doesn’t really care about me either.

I don’t want to risk having to dip into my savings, and my business requires a good credit record and I want to protect it, but he’s acting like all I care about is money after he dies. I’m even thinking on cancelling my life insurance since he seems unwilling to return the favor.

