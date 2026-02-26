Confused And Angry Customers Demanded Information She Had No Access To, And Kept Yelling At Her To Get It

Call center employees experience calls from different kinds of customers.

The following story involves a call center employee who works for a cell phone provider.

She deals with confused clients all the time.

Some would even ask for their social media passwords from her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Just because it’s on your phone doesn’t mean I have access to it. I’m a few months out of the call center world for a cell phone provider and remembered a couple of stories. One woman was very nice but very confused. I’m in the U.S., and she called up and asked me to tell her when her Social Security check would be deposited. I clarified that she called her phone service, not Social Security. She said, “I know. But I have my bank app on my phone, so I thought you’d be able to see it.”

This call center agent also received a call from a man who was asking about his Facebook password.

Another call involved a gentleman, and I use that term loosely. He called in saying he couldn’t log into Facebook on his phone because he forgot his password. He said that I needed to give him his password. I explained that I don’t know his Facebook password because Facebook is entirely separate from his cell phone service.

The customer started yelling at him and calling him names.

He started screaming and yelling. He called me names. He said, “That’s a lie. You all know everything we have and do on our phones.” Like we really aren’t as ‘Big Brother’ as he thinks we are.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny response.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

We get this all the time, says this one.

Here’s a similar experience.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

Not every phone call comes with common sense included.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.