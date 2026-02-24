Costco Customer Stopped A Strong Man In The Parking Lot And Demanded Assistance, But He Says No Until He Sees The Look On Her Son’s Face

Imagine being quite strong and working in a job where your strength is needed. If it were your day off and you saw a woman and her son struggling to lift something heavy, would you offer to help, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this situation except the mom refuses to let him mind his own business. She is quite demanding and even threatens to call the company he works for.

Lady decides I need to help her and her son load a dresser because I’m parked two spots away from them. So today, I’m at Costco getting my meds, minding my own business. A lady and her son bought one of the dressers that Costco is selling. Fine, all good. They actually look pretty good. Mom decides that the two of them can get it in the car and refuses help despite the two of them basically being the living embodiment of sticks. I mean, anything’s possible, right?

We all made it out through the queue to get outside and they are about 8-10 steps behind me. Mom and son are bickering because son knows she’s not strong enough to lift a side. Mom won’t have it. I get closer to my car, only to find a young family struggling with a little two year old refusing to go in its seat. Inconvenient given it’s 95 before the heat reflecting properties of asphalt, but whatever and I’m not in a rush. Kids will be the monsters they will be.

Mom and son try to lift the dresser to no dice and to my immense humor. I’ve had to deal with her at work before and she isn’t the nicest person. Sadly, she recognized me at some point and demands I, “Get over here and help my son load this.” I pretended not to hear her and went about watching this child just mess with this dad trying to buckle him in. (10/10 would watch again with popcorn)

Mom decides to tap my shoulder to get my attention. Cue, “help my son load this dresser” again. “No” as my answer isn’t taken well and she had a freak out moment. Even so far to threaten to return the tree she bought from us because I was being rude. Good luck with that lady. You and your son can’t lift a 150 pound dresser, good luck lifting that 800 pound autumn blaze maple that’s now had plenty of time to root in. I finally look at son and see his obvious shame that his mom is acting a lot like the two year old not wanting to go into the car seat. Agree to help the kid, so long as mom doesn’t touch it because she will tip the box too much.

Gotta keep in mind I’m 6’2” with a 6’6” wing span (I know, freaking monkey arms) and a bit of a brute from shifting many 300-700 pound trees by hand. We lift the dresser into the truck bed without too much issue, despite the fact I took about all the weight. Mom then decided I need to follow them home to help offload the dresser. Hell no lady. Hell no. It was a big enough of a r/idontworkherelady moment to even load the thing, let alone ending up back at your house to offload it.

The dad finally managed to get the baby buckled up and I hoped in my car and drove off. Ended up that she called my job to complain that I was rude and not helpful. Sales staff know I’m off on mondays (my only day off after all) and ask what about. Lady I guess decided to admit that she was trying to bully me into helping her and it got laughed off. Can’t wait to see what comes of this.

