Cruise Line Employee Tried To Tell A Customer That She Needed To Print Her Own Luggage Tags, But She Wouldn’t Listen And Started Screaming At Him

Going on a cruise can be a lot of fun, but you need to have your luggage tagged properly to ensure it gets to your cabin.

What would you do if a customer called in because she didn’t get her luggage tags, but that was because she opted to print them herself, which she denied and got irate with the call center about the situation?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he told the manager about it, who cancelled her cruise and banned her from the cruise line for life.

Lady got blacklisted… and then cried for forgiveness! So, I work in a call center for a cruise company, we don’t get complaints too often but when we do… they are angry!

This lady phones because she hasn’t received her little pack of luggage labels. I check and she’s opted in for ‘Go green’, which of course means she ain’t getting it through the post. She would have pressed this big green button online that says ‘Opting in for go green means all documents are online only and will not be sent via post’. YOU WOULD HAVE TO BE BLIND TO MISS IT BASICALLY.

I have more sympathy for older passengers in their 70’s/80’s as they’re not used to computers. This lady was 34 right… So anyway, I’ll be Me and the lady on the phone will be DB. Me: Generic phone intro DB: I’m going on my cruise in 2 weeks and I haven’t received my luggage labels!

Me: Okay not a problem let me take a look…(realizes she’s opted in for go green). It looks as though you have opted in for go green and chosen to have online documents only, unfortunately I cannot resend these as we need at least 21 days to send these to you. DB: I never opted in for that! Your lying! I didn’t touch anything on my booking, you’re just trying to save on money!! I WANT MY LUGGAGE LABELS NOW!

Me: I’m happy to print and send you paper copies, but they won’t be like the ones that get sent to you as those are hard copies. DB: I want to speak to your manager, they will send me some out!

Me: Unfortunately, my manager will say the same thing. They do not have the ability to get these to you any faster than the standard time. DB: YOUR SO UNHELPFUL You Dummy! Me: Oh my god. DB Hangs up phone.

So of course I speak to my manager and explain it all, she listens to the call and has to write it out as a script to pass over to the Complaints manager. Because this lady hung up midway as I was saying ‘Oh my god’ the script looked as follows:

DB: YOUR SO UNHELPFUL YOU DUMMY! Me: Oh my… This made me laugh harder.

So anyway to end this beautiful story, the other manager calls the lady to tell her that she is in fact not welcome to cruise with us again, we will be cancelling her booking down as we do not want her on board our ships. And she is now blacklisted so if she tries to book again she will be denied booking.

Her response was begging my manager she was sorry and that she didn’t mean it whilst blubbering uncontrollably down the phone. The manager: Nope…. too late

The last people you want on a cruise are those who can’t control their temper, so it is good that they banned her.

