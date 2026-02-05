Customer Wanted To Get Out Of Paying For Their Bank Card, But This Clever Employee Knew How To Tackle The Situation

Yes, dealing with some customers can be really tricky, but this experienced agent knew exactly how to handle a customer who didn’t want to pay.

Cardholder thinks they can send in a fraction of their mininum payment and it won’t be a issue This is a Call Center for a large bank. CH: Cardholder Me: Employee that is just over it

Me: Thank you for calling bank my name is Me how can I help you? CH: This is FRAUD, this is CRIMINAL! How DARE YOU close my account!!! Me: I am so sorry that you are unable to use your account, so I can see what is happening CH: FIX THIS NOW! I DON’T CARE WHO YOU HAVE TO SPEAK TO FIX IT!!!!!!!!! Me: Ma’am, so that I can CH: FIX IT!!!!!!!! Me: Ma’am, so

CH: FIX IT NOW!!!! Me: Hello? Can you hear CH: DID YOU FIX IT? Me: me? CH: WHY WON’T YOU HELP ME?????

(I’m over this woman screaming at a level ten at me) Me: Marco… CH: DID YOU JUST SAY MARCO TO ME?

Me: The correct answer is to say back is Polo, but I was checking to see if you could hear me. I’m so glad that you can. CH: ARE YOU MAKING FUN OF ME? Me: No, Ma’am but I don’t know who you are so I can’t see your account to fix it. CH: WHY DIDN’T YOU SAY SOOOOOOO???????? (Deadpan face with a solid 10 seconds of silence) CH: Are you there? Me: Oh thank you so much for turning down your phone, your voice was so loud I couldn’t understand you. May I have your name?

She finally decided to give in to the rules!

CH: Ms. Trouble Me: Thank you Ms. Trouble, can I have your card number? CH: You should have it, it’s your bank.. Me: Ma’am I’m not allowed to do magic on company grounds as it’s against FCC regulations, can you read the numbers off the plastic card? (How this line doesn’t get me fired is beyond me) CH: (reads numbers off slower than big bird on Sesame Street) Me: Thank you Ms. Trouble, for Security can I have your mother’s maiden name?

CH: WHY THE DUCK WOULD I GIVE YOU THAT, you’re GOING TO STEAL MY INFORMATION?? Me: Like I said, Ma’am, magic is not allowed on company grounds, so your information is safe which is why we ask questions. CH: Troubled Me: Thank you, it looks like your account was closed because we haven’t received a minimum payment in….. 3 months. Once a CH: YES I HAVE. I SENT MONEY. TURN IT BACK ON

Me: Ms. Trouble, I show your minimum payment is $260 and we have gotten payments of $20 which is well below the minimum. CH: See…. I’ve sent payments, turn my card back on. Me: Ma’am, until your account is current we are unable to re-activate it. CH: BUT I HAVE SENT YOU MONEY! Me: That’s not how this works, you don’t get to pick the amount you send in. You have to send in at least the minimum payment, though if you look at your statement it’s recommended to send in more than that.

CH: So you’re going to turn it back on? Me: No CH: WHY NOT? Me: Ms. Trouble, what does the word minimum mean? CH: ummmmm (Head = desk) Me: It’s the smallest amount we will take, it’s like if you go to the fair if you’re not at least this tall you cannot ride the Ferris wheel. The money you have been sending in is like that, not big enough to ride the Ferris wheel. The little box that says minimum payment, is how much you need to send in to keep using the card. Does that make sense?

CH: But I don’t have that much money. Me: Then I would recommend to not use the card, as ALL of the money does need to be re-paid back. It’s not free, it’s a loan. CH: So you’re not going to turn it back on? Me: no CH: Fine, I’m going to open a card with another bank Me: And that’s up to you Ms. Trouble but the same rules will apply and you will still need to pay the bill. (Click)

I would love to say this call was unique, but it happened 2-3 times a week

