Paying bills on time usually ensures that services continue to run smoothly.

In this story, a call center employee was speaking to a customer.

She was complaining that their internet suddenly stopped working.

He made a quick account check and immediately learned the reason behind it.

Read the full story to find out more…

Me: (Looks at account) Your account is suspended due to non-payment.

This man explained that the last payment was made over 90 days ago.

Customer: How? I pay it on time every month.

There was no preauthorized payment method on file.

Me: I see that the last payment made was over 90 days ago.

Your current balance is xxx dollars, which is the total of the last three bills.

If you’d like to pay it over the phone, I can transfer you to the billing department.

I can also help you log in to your account to pay it online through our app or website.