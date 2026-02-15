Customer Was Complaining Thet Their Internet Suddenly Stopped Working, So This Call Center Employee Checked The Account And Found Out What Happened
Paying bills on time usually ensures that services continue to run smoothly.
In this story, a call center employee was speaking to a customer.
She was complaining that their internet suddenly stopped working.
He made a quick account check and immediately learned the reason behind it.
Customers who don’t pay but expect service
This customer’s services were suspended due to non-payment.
So, the customer calls tech support.
Customer: I’m unable to access internet.
Me: (Looks at account) Your account is suspended due to non-payment.
This man explained that the last payment was made over 90 days ago.
Customer: How? I pay it on time every month.
There was no preauthorized payment method on file.
Me: I see that the last payment made was over 90 days ago.
Your current balance is xxx dollars, which is the total of the last three bills.
If you’d like to pay it over the phone, I can transfer you to the billing department.
I can also help you log in to your account to pay it online through our app or website.
The customer tried to convince him to “turn the internet back on.”
Customer: Can you turn my internet back on so I can pay it online?
I’d also like to make a payment arrangement.
Me: I cannot turn services back on because I don’t have that option.
Our billing team can help you with making payment arrangements.
Customer: You’re being unhelpful. What am I supposed to do?
SMH.
Sorry, ma’am. The internet doesn’t run on good intentions alone.
