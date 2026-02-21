Customer Was Wearing A Shirt That Looked Similar To The Employee Uniform, So Another Customer Assumed He Worked There

Have you ever been shopping when another customer comes up to you and asks you for assistance, assuming you’re an employee? What would you do if the customer didn’t believe you when you explained that you don’t work there?

That’s what the man in this story has to deal with. Let’s see how he handles it.

“You think I’m an employee? Go ahead. Call the manager” Okay. This didn’t happen to me. Happened to a friend who went shopping at a store where employees had to wear red polo shirts (no, it isn’t the one related to a shooting objective. We don’t have those in my country) My friend told me he was at this store looking for some LED lightbulbs to replace the incandescent bulbs that would turn his room into a sauna and waste needless amounts of electricity for the lighting sources at home. He was wearing a red polo that day, which proved to be a poor idea.

A customer thought he was an employee.

As he was roaming the aisle, this middle aged woman (I’ll call her Hag) “greeted” him with proper manners, along the lines of “hey. Get me a power extension chord”. My friend turned to her and tried to explain he wasn’t an employee, as he’s a chill dude who doesn’t like conflict. He said “sorry miss. I don’t know where they are. You should ask an employee.” Hag: “Well you work here. You have the uniform. Get me the cable.” Friend: “miss. I don’t…”

She didn’t believe him.

Hag: “you’re being disrespectful and refusing to help a customer. I’ll talk to your manager!” My friend got tired, and decided to play along before she got too over the top. And sarcastically said “go ahead miss. Get me fired!” Of course the lady didn’t like this attitude, so she angrily barked “I will!” At him, before stomping off to get the store supervisor. My friend continued searching for his lightbulbs, got them, and as he started to walk towards the checkout area, he felt a tap on his shoulder. He turned.

It was the woman.

“Miss. Is this him?” Said the supervisor to Hag. “He is.” The supervisor looked at my friend up and down, sighed, turned to the lady and said “I don’t know him.” Hag: “what do you mean you don’t know him? He’s wearing the uniform!” Supervisor: “no he’s not. That’s a red polo. It isn’t even the same shade of red of the uniform. [turning to my friend] excuse me. Do you work here?”

The lady was still upset.

Friend: “as I told the lady before. I don’t” Supervisor: “okay miss. There’s nothing I can do. He’s another customer.” The lady scoffed, turned around, and angrily left. My friend went to the checkout line, paid for his bulbs, and left as well.

Do customers really think that red polos are only sold as uniforms? I don’t understand why customers seem to think other customers are lying when they explain they don’t work at a store.

