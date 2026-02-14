Customers Falsely Assume Another Customer Is Actually An Employee, So They Lie To A Supervisor About What He Told Them

Imagine being in line to pay at a retail store when another customer insists you must work there. Would you insist that you’re just a customer even if they didn’t believe you, or would you decide it’s not worth it to argue with them?

In this story, one man is in that exact situation, but the other customers get even more upset when a supervisor steps in to help.

Let’s read all about it.

He told us we could!!! So, this just happened 5 minutes ago at a major retail store known for their blue vests and for being one of the worst retail stores in the world. I’m dressed in all black apart from from a green bomber jacket. I’m in line at the electronic section waiting to pay for for an iPad and wireless headphones, they have them at the register as they aren’t allowed to hand them to customers until after they pay. In front of me are a gaggle of short stumpy ladies with a cart loaded with items that aren’t electronics. They’re on Facebook talking crap about some girls profile. Not my problem so i tune them out.

But then the ladies turned their attention to him.

After a few minutes i hear one of them talking about me. Stump 1: Ask him if we can. Stump 2: Does he work here? Stump 1: Look at how he’s dress, of course he does.

(Again, this place if known for blue tops and blue Vests and I’m wearing a black shirt with a band Logo and a green jacket on top of that.)

They had a question.

Stump 2: Hey, you! Can we pay for this stuff here? Me: Um, maybe, I don’t know. I don’t work here. They turn around and switch to a horrible broken Spanish. I’m guessing it’s not their first language. Stump 2: See! He doesn’t work here.

They didn’t believe him.

Stump 1: I’ve seen him here before, he just doesn’t want to help us. Freaking jerk. Stump 3: Yes, I’ve seen him here too. A manager or supervisor i don’t know what they were, walks up to them and tells them they can’t pay in Electronics and have to go downstairs to pay (two story building) Stump 1: HE TOLD US WE COULD PAY HERE. She screamed as she turned around to point to me.

The supervisor didn’t back down.

Supervisor: Yeah, well you can’t. I’m sorry. But this line is only for people buying electronics. Stump 2: We’ve been in line for 10 minutes and he said we could pay!!! The Supervisor shoots me a look and I just shake my head at her. Supervisor: I’m sorry but like i said, you can’t pay here. We have many cashiers downstairs ready to help you.

The ladies didn’t know he spoke Spanish.

Stump 1: Forget you guys and forget this store!!! She screamed before all three of them stared walking away. Me in Spanish: Bye freaking liars. They gasped and walked away faster.

He explained the situation to the supervisor.

Me to the supervisor: They asked me if they could pay and I told them, maybe, but i didn’t know because i didn’t work there. They thought I did. Supervisor: Ah, I figured they were lying because of the face you made. Sorry about that. I paid and left.

It’s weird that they assumed he worked there when he was clearly not wearing blue and in line.

