Dad Calls Teen “Petty” For Asking Sister Not To Interrupt, And Turns It Into A Full-Blown Parenting Power Struggle

AITA for thinking I’m not being petty? So this morning during our homeschool morning stuff, I (15F) was crocheting a turtle. I have a small crochet business, so I usually crochet while we’re doing things. My dad asked me, “What are you making?” I started to answer, but before I could finish, my little sister (10F) jumped in and said, “She’s making a turtle.” I turned to her and said, pretty calmly, “Hey, can you not interrupt me? He asked me the question.” I wasn’t rude and didn’t raise my voice.

My dad immediately said I was being petty. He told me I’m a young woman and should know better, and that correcting her like that was petty. I said I didn’t think it was petty and that it seemed like a normal thing to say, especially as an older sister. He wouldn’t accept that and just kept repeating that I was being petty and should know better because of my age. Eventually I said, “Okay, whatever you think. I’m not going to argue anymore.”

This has happened before, so I tried to explain my point. I asked, “If I interrupted someone and Mom said, ‘Hey, don’t interrupt people,’ would that be petty?” He said no. So I asked if that meant my sister shouldn’t be corrected at all. I gave an example of her being at a friend’s birthday party and answering for the birthday girl when someone asked what she got. He admitted that would be rude, but still said I shouldn’t be the one correcting her. He said I was trying to undermine his parenting by trying to find a loophole and I said no, I’m just trying to understand exactly what you mean.

Then he said I was trying to be petty on purpose and trying to start problems early in the morning, which honestly wasn’t what I was doing at all. At that point I just said, “I don’t think I’m the one being petty here, but okay. I’m not arguing anymore. Let’s just do morning stuff so we can be done.” He said “thank you” in a really sarcastic, mocking tone and then kept talking anyway. So now I’m confused. AITA?

Asking not to be talked over isn’t petty, but turning it into a power struggle definitely might be.

