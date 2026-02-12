Daughter Barked At Her Mom For Lying About When They Would Go Grocery Shopping, Because Now It’s Too Late And They Have No Dinner

Shopping is often one of the only regular outings mothers and daughters they have together, especially if they have hard feelings for each other.

Check out why this daughter is mad at her mom.

AITA for snapping at my mom when she lied to me about our shopping plans multiple times? I need someone else’s perspective because I feel like I’m losing my mind. My mum asked me earlier today if I wanted to go food shopping with her. I obviously said yes straight away because 1. We don’t spend a lot of time together even though we live in the same household 2. I needed to stay awake.

But things didn’t go according to plan and this unearths deeper issues.

I have college tomorrow and don’t want to nap during the day and mess my sleep up. I told her I’d be ready in about 20 minutes. She was totally fine with that. Not even ten minutes later she’s suddenly rushing around and shouting at me to get ready right now or she’s leaving without me. I was confused because it was 11am and she’d just agreed to 20 minutes. So I just asked what the rush was. Turns out the rush was that her boyfriend was waiting at the top of the street to come with us. I started getting irritated because I swear the second he’s involved, everything becomes urgent. My time, plans, and comfort immediately stop mattering. I asked why I needed to rush just because he decided to turn up with zero notice. Her response was basically just a “It doesn’t even matter.” She threw a jacket on and ran out the door rushing to get him.

The trip is still happening, so she waits…

I was annoyed but still trying to make it work so I asked what the actual plan was and if I should still get ready. She said she was coming home and then we’d go get the shopping together. I asked when because I didn’t want to sit around dressed and waiting for hours. She said 20 minutes. 40 minutes passed. No sign of her. I called again asked if plans changed she said she was “Just popping into a shop for one thing” and would be home in 10 minutes maximum and to make sure I was ready with my jacket and shoes on. TWO hours passed. I called her already annoyed and she told me she was in town doing shopping with him, not for things we need for his things.

She is fed up with her mom the impact of her behavior.

I snapped, I called her a liar and told her she was stupid because by the time she’s done his shopping the shops will be closing and we will have no food in. It was already around 3pm. Most shops near to us close around 5ish but she wouldn’t listen. The phone call ended with her telling me I’m a spoiled brat that thinks I’m entitled to her time. I called her a selfish ***** who only cares about male validation and not about keeping heat on or feeding herself, me and our cat. I think this is pretty on the money. I know I went too far with the names I called her. I’m not proud of that and I don’t think that part was okay. But at the same time I feel like she messed with my time all day and doesn’t even care theirs no food in for us to eat tonight. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s hard, but important.

Indeed. Make sure she knows she can’t play you anymore.

I agree. It’s not like you’ll have fun.

Good perspective. How sad.

Whoa harsh!

I would get emergency snacks for times like these when I won’t have dinner.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.