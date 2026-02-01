Daughter Was Scolded By Her Stepmom’s Mom For Not Helping Around The House More, And She Was Uninvited To Christmas By Her Dad When She “Talked Back”

Imagine being treated like a brat for not washing the dishes without being asked to at 24.

And yet, this is what happened to a woman who is now asking the internet if she should feel bad about not quietly accepting scolding from her stepmom’s mom for it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for mouthing off at my StepMother’s Mom when she asked me to do the dishes? I (24F) travel home to my Dad (50M) and StepMom’s (46F) house for Christmas. StepMom’s parents H (F) and T (M) also usually come. Christmas Day 2024, I was alone in the house with H and T. While I was sitting on the couch, H walked up to me, and asked me to wash the dishes. I agreed, and stood to go do them. As I made my way to the kitchen, she continued to talk about how I never contribute and how sad it is that the burden always falls on my parents.

But she pushed her buttons.

After shrugging off several comments about how lazy I was, I got very frustrated with the disrespect. I casually said “You know, when I was in High School, if I didn’t do the dishes, I wasn’t allowed to use the car”. I was alluding to my StepSister J (16F)(H’s biological granddaughter) and how she was not expected to do any chores and was currently using the car to drive around with her friends.

Things quickly escalated.

H was immediately furious and began yelling at me. I’m not so sure what she said because as soon as she raised her voice, I walked away. Needless to say, I spent the rest of my Christmas vacation shut off in the guest room. SMom and I spoke about it over the phone in March. It was a very emotionally heavy but productive conversation, and I thought the matter was at rest. In August, my dad calls me to talk about Christmas plans. He mentioned they were planning to go to FL to spend the holidays with SMom’s parents.

I was also planning to go to FL, as I have other family and good friends I’m close with in that area.

Turns out, that argument snowballed.

I had booked an AirBNB and had mentioned wanting to try and see my parents and siblings for Christmas morning. He told me “If I was you, I wouldn’t presume I was invited.” When I asked him to explain, he pointed to the previous encounter with H, saying “You basically told her to go pound sand” and claiming H, T and SMom were still super upset. I said ok and ended the call. It crushed me.

She investigated what was going on, but had an unpleasant surprise.

That week, I called SMom to ask her about the situation. She had no idea she was allegedly still upset, and claimed both her and H had long since forgotten about it. A month later (Sep), Dad calls me to tell me Christmas is back at their house and ask what are my plans. I told him I wasn’t planning to come since I wasn’t invited.

He didn’t get that he made things worse.

He then claimed that wasn’t what he meant, and that all he said was I shouldn’t assume H and T would host me overnight at their house without asking them. I asked him why he would say that when I told him I had booked an AirBnb, but he didn’t have an answer. I then tried to explain the pain I had carried, knowing my family didn’t want me home for Christmas, and how it made me feel excluded, but he interrupted to say it was all in my head.

Apparently, it’s still her fault.

At that point, I felt dismissed and I told him to call me when he was ready to talk. Fast forward to today, when he sends me two catty texts me to say there is nothing to talk about, and that I need to have some “introspection and accountability” on my part. I’m so devastated and not even sure how it even got this deep. AITA?

I know how it got so deep. This is an extremely toxic family dynamic.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

Food for thought.

She would feel a weight off her shoulders.

Another reader shares their opinion.

Simply put…

They’re treating her like she’s Cinderella.

She needs to limit (or cut) contact with them before she goes insane.

