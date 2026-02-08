Deep-Sleeping Daughter Didn’t Hear Her Parents Come Home, So She Didn’t Unlock The Door, And Mom Is Still Outraged

Some parents are, to put it politely, less than easy going. And it doesn’t take much for steam to come out of their ears like in those old cartoons.

Check out why this daughter is out of ideas on how to convince her mom this was an accident.

AITA for locking my mom out of the house My parents had gone out at 2pm. I accidentally fell asleep and at 6pm and I woke up suddenly to see my phone beside me ringing and the door bell going off again and again so I run to the house door because I understood why my phone n the bell were ringing. I open the door to see my mom standing out of the house angry (probably for a few minutes). She had a key but she had told me to close the safety door before they both left to go out n that door can only be opened from inside.

It was an honest mistake.

Mom pushes me in and then turns the lights on everywhere and then comes to the room I was sitting in in search for something. Then she takes my phone away. It isn’t the first time something like this has happened where I didn’t wake up even with the calls n doorbells but it isn’t something I can help maybe because I’m FREAKING asleep. I have tried everything I could ok like phone volume on full, sleeping with lights on or in uncomfy positions. I’m sure she thinks that my phone was on silent and that’s why she got mad but I know it isn’t. I have proof because i had put 3 alarms before sleeping n i didn’t wake up for them either, so there will be those missed alarm notifications. Then she sat out with my dad who came after she did and started yelling and talking so I can hear from inside.

Mom had some choice words about her daughter…

Why my dad is wasting so much money on my education; how she is going to leave me n my dad; compared me to my friends for the so called freedom I get. She also said to him that I’m ungrateful cause I once called her out for the several number of times where she has held money and education and food over my head. I’m 17 in college living with them. Her other points were that I sleep too much… talking about my eating habits n how skinny I am, indirectly body shaming me many times. Then she started self blaming so me and dad will feel bad for her. All this just because I didn’t wake up to open the door for her. So AITA for not waking up.

Here is what people are saying.

You can say that again! Imagine growing up with her…

All good questions. Very bizarre.

Who knows, but I doubt this is the reason.

Sounds like mom deserved it.

