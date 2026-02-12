Delivery Driver Is Told He Has To Wear A Hardhat On The Construction Site, So He Buys A Hardhat And Paints It Appropriately

Would you be annoyed if you were told you had to wear a hardhat on a construction site if you didn’t see any possible danger anywhere, or would you simply comply?

In this story, one person is really annoyed at being told he has to wear a hardhat. He complies, but he makes sure his compliance will also be quite annoying.

Let’s read all about it.

dont like my hard hat? tough. There was this time for a while when I had to make deliveries to other job sites at my old job. The drop area for one job was in the middle of an open field, yet the safety guy got all bent because I didn’t have a hard hat.

He really didn’t think he needed a hardhat.

I tried explaining that there was no overhead danger at all. But I was told not to come back without one. I grabbed one from our shop and painted a bullseye on the top.

He liked that he annoyed the safety guy.

The next time I went there the safety guy saw me pull in and he raced over in his cart. I picked up the hard hat and showed him the bullseye while putting it on. Boy was he mad. He couldn’t do anything about it though, I had my hard hat.

At least he complied. The safety guy was just doing his job.

The comments section on Reddit didn’t quite go the way OP probably expected.

This person defends the safety guy.

Another person points out why it’s important to wear a hardhat.

The safety guy was just doing his job.

Everyone is on the safety guy’s side.

Safety should always be the top priority even if it seems annoying.

