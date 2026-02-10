Dog Owner Followed Building Policy To The Letter, But An HOA Power Trip Turned Her Compliance Into A Hefty Fine

In theory, HOA guidelines are supposed to appeal to everyone equally.

But in reality, one dog owner found herself the target of one HOA’s petty grudge.

The result: an unfair fine that didn’t seem to apply to any of the other pet owners in her building.

Keep reading for the full story.

HOA decided to fine me $500 for every occasion of me walking my dog in the common areas I live in a condo building that is dog friendly (hardly), and my dog is unable to do stairs. Because of that, I take her in the elevator, through the lobby, and out the front door. Apparently, the dog’s feet are not allowed to touch the ground in the common areas.

Before she knew it, the HOA came down hard against these rules.

I received notice today that I owe the HOA $500 in accrued instances of not carrying my dog in the common areas. I was never notified about the first instance or any of the following ones—only once the total reached $500.

But she can’t help but suspect blatant favoritism.

There are 7 dog owners here out of over 100 people. Two of the dogs are WAY over the weight limit, and two owners literally can’t carry their dogs because they need a walker too. Despite this, the rule was only enforced on me because the HOA president’s wife doesn’t like me. I’ve spoken to the other dog owners, and none of them received any notices of fines or violations.

Then came the worst part.

Come to find out, the president’s wife lied to the property manager, claiming my POTTY TRAINED DOG goes to the bathroom in the common areas. I’m also the only owner who consistently picks up after their dog in the yard. I can hardly walk there anymore without stepping in dog mess because some of the other owners are just flat out ruining this for everyone.

This HOA is clearly no stranger to playing favorites.

