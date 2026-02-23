Dogs Can Be So Funny When Something Unexpected Happens To Them, And That’s What Was Caught On Camera When A Husky Was Accidently Locked Out Of The House

Dogs are pretty fun, but when something unexpected happens to them, they often don’t know what to do.

When a TikToker accidentally let one dog in after a walk but locked the other outside, neither dog really knew what to do.

The video begins with Ring camera footage showing a woman coming home with her dogs. She walks in with one dog, but the other hesitates, and she closes the door on it.

Oops, now what?

The dog just sits there on camera waiting patiently.

Then the video cuts to an inside video of the lady just walking around and cleaning up. She has no idea that she left her dog outside.

The dog is being a good boy just sitting there nicely.

The other dog also stayed right at the door on the inside, waiting for its brother to be let in.

The description of the video says, “So, I’ve missed him going inside, not I’ve missed that I’ve left him outside. I’m a bad dog mom. He was out there patiently waiting for 10 minutes while his sister patiently waited on the other side of the door for him.”

I’m sure the dogs were just fine.

When she finally realizes what she did, she goes over to the door to let him in, and he seems so happy and relieved.

No harm done to either dog.

Make sure you take a minute to watch the full video for yourself. It is pretty funny.

You can see the video here:

@s11_kelevra So I’ve missed him going inside not I’ve missed that I’ve left him outside. Im a #badmom #baddogmom he was out there patiently waiting for 10min while his sister patiently waited on the other side for him. 🤦🏻‍♀️ ♬ origineel geluid – JJJack17_Studios

The commenters love the video and the dogs.

This person is shocked that huskies would stay so quiet.

Yup, he couldn’t believe what just happened to him.

He was such a good boy.

These dogs were so well-behaved, I can’t believe it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.