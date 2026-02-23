Driver Calls Roadside Assistance For Help Changing A Tire, But The Person Who Stops To Help Him Wasn’t Who He Thought He Was

Imagine blowing out a tire while you’re driving. Would you pull over and change the tire yourself or call for help?

I called Roadside Assistance Today I blew-out a tire while driving this afternoon. Pulled off the busy road to a side street to assess the damage and start work on replacing the flat with the spare from the trunk. It turned out that the lug-wrench provided in this particular car was absolutely tiny, and thus provided very little leverage. Try as I might, I only managed to loosen 1 of the 5 lug nuts holding the tire on. No problem, I thought, as I have roadside assistance coverage on my auto insurance. A short call later, my insurance has dispatched a local service provider and I receive a text stating that “Darrell” from the local provider will be arriving at my location by 2:34pm. That’s less than a half hour wait, so I’m pretty happy.

At 2:33pm a van approaches, the driver waves at me and pulls over. Driver immediately hops out with a tool kit in-hand, we exchange brief pleasantries and I explain my problem. Driver smiles and tells me the same thing happened to him last month and says not to worry about it. He takes out a proper wrench, I hand him the jack/spare and he has my car back in operation in about 6 minutes flat. It was at this point when the conversation got a bit muddled.

I ask him if he needs anything from me (like a signature) to ensure he gets paid. He responds that no money is necessary. I try to clarify my question, and explain that I have roadside assistance on my policy, and that my insurer got him dispatched to me and that I think they will pay his employer for the service call. His response?

“Oh, no one dispatched me. I was just driving by and thought that you could use some help.”

“So you’re not Darrell?” “Nope. Brian” I can’t believe that I handed this guy my jack and just watched him crank up my car while lying on the frozen pavement.

I don’t even remember how many times I apologized. Guy wouldn’t even let me hand him some cash. He just left, in full cheer, and told me to pay it forward. Aftermath: I waited another 10 minutes for Darrell, but gave up and left after finding his employer’s phone number and cancelling the help request. My insurer had been sending me automated texts all day, along the lines of: “Has your service provider arrived yet? Reply ‘Y’ if yes, ‘N’ if no.”; “Has your service been completed yet?”; and “How likely are you to recommend this service provider from 1 to 10?” I can’t figure out how to respond in such a way that no one gets in trouble or over/under paid. Anyway, thanks Brian.

