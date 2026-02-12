Employee Decides To Use His Boss’s Office As A Break Room, So Things Got Awkward When His Boss Forgot Something And Came Back

Each person has a role in an office. It doesn’t mean anyone is superior to anyone. But some people like to stir the pot just to prove a point.

In this case, a man decided to enter his boss’s office when he wasn’t there, only to get surprised by him soon after.

Let’s see what happened.

Charged my phone in my bosses’ office. I was on my lunch break and snuck into my bosses’ office to charge my phone. I thought he had left early for the day. Well, he must have forgotten something because as I sat there at his desk, he walked in.

He was unfazed, while his boss was confused.

The look on his face was priceless. He asked what I was doing and I told him my phone was low. He remained calm but I could tell he was ticked off. He said that his office was off limits and to go into the breakroom.

The audacity…

An hour later, there was an email telling the whole team not to use his office for breaks. I’d better lie low for a while.

I’d like to know how would he feel if he was the boss and an employee did this.

