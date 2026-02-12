Employee Had Enough Of The Office Bully Mocking Her, So She Spoke To HR And They Threatened To Fire Him

Toxic workplaces often thrive on silence until someone finally breaks it.

So when one employee, already overwhelmed by mental health struggles, reported a coworker’s problematic behavior, HR was forced into action.

AITA for reporting a coworker to HR for things said when I wasn’t around? The pandemic year hit me (26F) really hard. I’ve been struggling with depression and anxiety really badly this year, and I’ve been a mess of emotions.

I have a coworker who is a textbook narcissist. He doesn’t care how his actions affect other people and often goes out of his way to harass people to make them miserable. It’s relevant to say that his mom also has various medical conditions.

Within the past couple of weeks, he’s constantly been using hurtful terms against me (I’m Hispanic) and recently made fun of me for an injury I sustained at work. He believes I am faking it for attention. All of this stuff was secondhand information. My coworkers came to me and told me what was said.

Since I have been a mess of emotions, I started crying, and my boss happened to walk into the room at that time. I broke down and told her everything. She forced me to go to HR.

HR must have threatened to fire him because he won’t talk to me at all anymore. I’m not complaining at all. But now he’s saying that if he loses his job because I reported him, his mom is going to lose her health insurance and cannot afford her treatment. AITA? I really didn’t think so, but everyone says I should have left him alone because of his mom.

