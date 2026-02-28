Employee Planned Two Weeks Off And Reminded His Boss About The Prior Agreement They Made, But His Boss Declined It And Left Him Burnt Out

Everyone needs time off to reset and recharge.

The following story involves an employee who tried to schedule a long-overdue vacation.

When he reminded his boss about it, his boss declined his request.

Now, he feels stuck and discouraged from moving forward.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Boss went back on his word and cancelled my time off Early last month, I went to schedule some time off. My boss could not do it right then. He said I would have to wait for the new year for my PTO hours to drop before I could schedule it. He promised that he would make it work and told me to come talk to him closer to the day. I went to talk to him today to confirm that I would be off for the next two weeks like we discussed.

This man’s boss didn’t allow him to take time off.

He said he cannot do it. He does not remember the conversation. He added some crap about not being allowed to take off around the holiday anyway. He mentioned Martin Luther King Day. It is now looking like at least two months before I can take time off. I friggin’ hate this place.

He feels so stressed and just wants to take a break.

I have not had a full weekend in two months. I have not had a break from work for the past five years. Any time off I had was spent scrambling to find the next job. I am so stressed all the time. I do not know if I can go another month without a break.

Now, he feels stuck with no end in sight.

I was supposed to start my vacation in five days. I have been looking forward to the break for weeks. It has been one of the only things keeping me going. Now, I feel overwhelmed. It feels like there is no end in sight anymore. I just want a break.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s some useful advice from this one.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, here’s a clever revenge idea.

Every hard-working employee deserves a break!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.