Employee Quit After Being Denied A Raise, So She Watched Them Hire Three People To Replace Her

Workplaces should recognize their employees’ efforts before burnout hits.

In this story, an employee quit her job after being overworked and repeatedly denied a raise.

She later found out that the company was hiring multiple people to replace her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I quit my job after they refused to promote me. They are now hiring 3 people to replace me. I am feeling vindicated and annoyed today. Long story short, I quit my job last week. I left because the workload is insane. I am constantly taken advantage of. The leadership team is a joke. They refused to give me a raise even though I do the jobs of multiple people.

This employee quit.

I have had nothing but glowing performance reviews. I have been told that the company would not exist without me. I helped support the company through a god awful time. I digress. They begged me to stay. They pleaded. I said no. Now, they are scrambling to fill the gap.

She learned that the company is now hiring three people to replace her.

I get an email asking me to review the new job descriptions. They are hiring three people to replace me and the work I am currently doing. The duties for the one job I am doing now were dispersed over three different job descriptions. Honestly, good for them for realizing one person cannot do it alone.

She felt good, but also regretful for dragging it way too long.

But I am not going to lie. It feels pretty freaking validating to see that they need three people to fill my one job. As vindicated as I feel, I also feel ashamed that I went on as long as I did. I put up with all this bullcrap. I did the jobs of three people at once. They also could have saved themselves a hell of a lot of money by just giving me the raise I asked for. F*** work!

Giving her the raise she wanted would have saved them a lot of money.