Employee Refused To Work Overtime At His Second Job, So A Nosy Coworker Melted Down And Ran To The Manager

So when one employee arrived early at his second job to decompress before his shift, a resentful coworker reported him not stepping in to help.

Coworker gets extremely angry if I get to work early but don’t clock in. My second job is at a convenience store where there is only one worker on shift at a time. My coworker works from 2–6, and I work from 6–10. I also have a job at an investment firm where I work 8–5, and then I come here at 6.

However, sometimes I’ll get there around 5:30 and sit in the parking lot to read, eat dinner, etc., before going in to clock in.

The thing is, if my coworker sees me, then when I come in at 6, she’s extremely rude and angry, complaining about how she needs help. I’m not scheduled until 6 PM, so I don’t come in until 6 PM.

But if she sees me outside before then, she’ll text the manager and say I’m sitting in my car. Then my manager gets mad at me because I’m a great employee, but my unstable coworker will have a meltdown and threaten to quit.

