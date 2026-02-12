Employee Tried To Quit A Very Strange Job, But Now They’re Threatening Legal Action If He Doesn’t Stay

It takes a lot of thinking before you quit a job. Usually, two weeks notice is usually standard, but sometimes companies want more notice to prepare for your departure.

For this person, they felt pressure to stay at their company even when they tried to put their notice in. Things escalated, and now the company is threatening legal action if they attempt to leave their job!

Employer threatening litigation over me resigning TWICE I started a remote job back in March. Hired for one thing, quickly became a bait and switch and started me on another project with literally no training except a 20 minute phone call. The “CEO” is certifiably crazy. Runs the place like a cult. Micromanages EVERYTHING to the point she has to be included in every text message and email.

Anyways I got sick of the awful work culture and put my notice in at the beginning of November. Said I’d work my 2 weeks and be done. They said actually no, our employment agreement says you have to work 30 days. If you refuse, we’re taking you to court for breach of contract. So I agreed to do the 30 days. Somewhere in there, they asked me to stay until the end of the year because they were having a hard time hiring a replacement and wanted me to train them. I STUPIDLY AGREED. Well, I landed a new job and they want me to start ASAP so I sent my current employer and email being like look, at this point I’ve worked 45 days past my initial resignation date. I’m no longer able to continue effective immediately. All my work is done through today, yada yada. Well surprise, surprise, they emailed me back saying this:

Based on your confirmation to continue working, we relied on your continued employment through December 30, 2025, which aligns with our payroll cycle and transition by planning. Your role during this period is critical to ensuring continuity of operations, including the timely and accurate submission and follow-up of billing and claims. An earlier departure would directly impact our ability to bill and reconcile claims properly and would create operational and financial disruption. *Company* expects you to fulfill your obligation so that an orderly transition can occur. *Their state* courts have recognized employers’ right to recover reasonable costs and damages resulting from an employee’s breach of a contractual notice requirement, and your Employment Agreement designates *their state* District Court as the proper venue for enforcement. If you decline to comply, *company* will document all resulting impacts and pursue enforcement of the Agreement in the appropriate court.

Dude. I just want out of this circus without getting a lawsuit thrown at me. Everyone is telling me it’s a scare tactic but what in the actual heck? Who threatens employees for quitting like this?!

Don’t let companies like this scare you!

