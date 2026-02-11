Employee Was Forced To Carry A Meowing Coworker Through Every Task, So When Management Blamed Her For The “Personality Clash,” She Contemplated Quitting The Job

Sometimes the worst part of a job isn’t the actual work, but the people you’re forced to be around.

One employee learned this firsthand when she got paired with a new hire who communicated by meowing and suddenly “forgot” how to do her job anytime they worked together.

But when their supervisors called it a personality clash instead of a performance issue, the employee came closer and closer to a full-blown breakdown.

Coworker I had to train meows at me and can’t do the job This girl gets hired and has one year to learn the job (technically). At first, things are fine, but I quickly learn that she likes to meow to communicate.

And that isn’t her only issue.

Then she suddenly “forgets” how to do the job every time we get assigned a task together. Our supervisors are at a loss because she performs the tasks fine in front of them. But with me, she stares at me like a deer in headlights.

Now this employee is forced to pick up the slack.

It’s embarrassing, and I’ve had to take on the tasks so we are not doing them for hours on end. It’s gotten to the point that I’ve been called into my boss’ office three times now for having “a difference of personalities” with the girl.

So she gives her side of the story.

I’m like, “The meowing is immature and embarrassing for the department, but I haven’t mentioned it to her, and she pretends not to remember how to do her job; it’s not fair.” And they say they believe me, but I have doubts. Thankfully, I don’t have to train her for the time being.

But she knows eventually they’ll be stuck together.

But eventually, I’m expected to work with her most days during the week as equal partners. I’m at my wits-end. I’m job hunting, but if I don’t get something soon, I’m gonna have a breakdown. The stress of this drama has taken me out of work for days now. I’m at a total loss.

Sounds like this employee needs to get the heck out of there — and fast.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

People really do behave strangely on the job sometimes.

Apparently this behavior is more common than one might think.

This commenter thinks another phenomenon could be to blame.

This girl has made it clear she can do the job.

Needless to say, there was something a little off about this new hire.

It’s time to let this workplace cat-tastrophe handle itself.

